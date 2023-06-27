Amber Heard’s ‘In The Fire’ Director And Costar Comment On Her ‘Light’

Amber Heard has been keeping a low profile since Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her last year, but the Aquaman actress made her first red-carpet appearance since the trial at Saturday’s (June 24th) premiere of In The Fire. The film’s director, Conor Allyn, and Heard’s costar, Luca Calvani, both spoke with Deadline about her “light” and her “resilience.”

“I’m so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn’t change her as a person,” Allyn said. “She’s still the shining light that we explained earlier and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well I can’t imagine it.”

Calvani told the outlet, “She’s a star and she has that light. She glows and she pulls you in and she shares it with everybody. The last person on set will feel it and feel a connection with her. Anyone that suffers that sort of ordeal and is able to overcome it with grace, no matter what side you’re on, no matter what you believe or which social media outlet you plug into or whatever your hashtags are, you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage.”

Variety reports that the film’s premiere at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy, required extra security due to the online threats Heard has received.