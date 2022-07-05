Amber Heard’s Attorneys Request Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict Be Tossed

Amber Heard’s attorneys have filed a motion calling for the verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial to be thrown out.

In the memorandum submitted to the Fairfax County Circuit Court on Friday (July 1st), the Aquaman actress’ attorneys argue that Depp did not provide evidence of actual malice or defamation. Instead, they state that he “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false.”

Additionally, the document includes a request to investigate “improper juror service.” Heard’s lawyers claim one of the jurors listed their birth year as 1945, whereas “publicly available information” shows they were born in 1970.

“This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury,” Heard’s attorneys said.

In response to this filing, one of Depp’s lawyers said it is “what [they] expected, just longer, no more substantive.”