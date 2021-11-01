Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury

In 2015, Amber Heard was accused of bringing her and Johnny Depp’s two dogs into Australia illegally. The case was eventually closed, but now Australian investigators are opening a new investigation.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment told E! News that they are “investigating allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia.”

They will probe the closed 2015 court case. The spokesperson added in their statement that “the department is seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter.”

This comes as Heard and Depp are still in the midst of sorting out lawsuits against each other. In one of Depp’s suits, the 2020 libel suit he lost against a British tabloid that dubbed him a wife beater, one of his employees said that Heard told him to lie under oath about the case.

In 2015, she was facing a 10-year prison sentence, so she pleaded guilty to a lesser case of falsifying a travel document to get the dogs into Australia.

Her lawyer downplayed the suit. “The Court of Depp’s choice – the London High Court of Justice – found that Depp committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence against Amber Heard, causing her at times to fear for her life,” the lawyer told E!. “It is truly inconceivable, and we are confident it is not true, that either the Australian Government, or the FBI, would embrace a policy of further pursuing and victimizing a person who has already been adjudicated to be the victim of domestic violence. This is especially true where the exact same claims being reported in the press now were made, unsuccessfully, in the UK High Court.”