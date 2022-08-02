Amber Heard Sells Her Desert Home Following Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Verdict

Almost two months after a jury in Virginia awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in compensatory damages, Amber Heard has quietly sold her California desert home.

The Yucca Valley estate has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and rests on six acres of land. It sold off-market for $1.05 million to the founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC, Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen.

Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit against Depp, and with Virginia’s cap on damages, she is now required to pay $5 million—money she has previously said she does not have.

In the Depp v. Heard documents that were unsealed over the weekend, it was revealed that the Aquaman actress refused to seek half of the $33 million Depp received for the fourth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, despite her lawyer’s encouraging her to do so during divorce proceedings.

Heard wrote in an email submitted to the court that she didn’t pursue the $16.5 million because she was “amazingly true to [her] word, that this is not about the money.” This evidence did not make it into the trial.