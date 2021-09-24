Amber Heard Seeking LAPD Records Related To Defamation Case

Amber Heard is seeking Los Angeles Police Department records related to the $50 million defamation case instigated by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The subpoena obtained by Deadline casts a suspicious light on the LAPD and four officers who dealt with a 2016 domestic disturbance incident between the then-married Rum Diary co-stars in Downtown LA. She and her team are looking for body camera footage (or lack thereof) from the officers called to Depp and Heard’s home at the Eastern Columbia Building on May 21st, 2016, and specifically requested any information about any “deletions, modifications, or viewing of the body camera footage uploaded to evidence.com.”

Her laywers also seeking disciplinary records for the responding officers.

The LAPD told Deadline Thursday (Sept. 23rd) that they “don’t comment on open or pending litigation.”