Amber Heard Says She Just Wants ‘Johnny To Leave Me Alone’

Amber Heard testified on Thursday (May 26th) as a rebuttal witness for her defense in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. The Aquaman actress said she “just want[s] Johnny to leave me alone.”

Heard called the trial “agonizing” and humiliating. “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day — even just walking into this courtroom [and] sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life things I’ve lived through used to humiliate me,” she said.

Heard continued, “People want to kill me and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave. They tell me that. Johnny threatened, promised me if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day that I lived.”

Heard fought back tears as she talked about the death threats she’s received since the trial began. “I received hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily, since this trial started — people mocking my testimony about being assaulted … I hope no one has to go through something like this. I just want Johnny to leave me alone. I’ve said that for years now.”

Closing arguments will be heard on Friday (May 27th), and jurors will begin deliberating on Tuesday (May 31st).