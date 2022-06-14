Amber Heard Says She Doesn’t ‘Blame’ The Jury For Verdict in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial

Amber Heard sat down for her first interview since the verdict was announced in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. A preview of the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie premiered on the Today show Monday (June 13th).

When asked about the jury’s decision, Heard said, “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

The clip also shows the Aquaman actress commenting on social media’s role in the case. “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

Heard continued, “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

The full interview is scheduled to air on Dateline NBC Friday (June 17th), but more excerpts will be shown on Tuesday’s (June 14th) and Wednesday’s (June 15th) episodes of the Today show.