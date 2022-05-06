Amber Heard Recounts Alleged Violent Incidents In Tearful Testimony

Amber Heard recounted several violent incidents with Johnny Depp while on the stand Thursday (May 5th), including a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Australia shortly after they were married.

A tearful Heard detailed the time she claims he violated her with a glass bottle. She told the jury, “I didn’t know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken. I couldn’t feel it. I didn’t feel pain, I didn’t feel anything. I looked around and I saw so much broken glass I didn’t know if he would know if it was broken or not and I remember thinking please ‘God please, I hope it’s not broken.’”

The Aquaman star also told the jury that Depp was insanely jealous. She says he accused her of having affairs with costars like Eddie Redmayne and James Franco and testified that he nearly broke her nose after the 2014 Met Gala because he thought she was flirting with another woman.

While on the stand, Heard also recalled accusing Depp of cheating on her with a woman he had been with years prior. She said she immediately confronted the actor and admitted that she took a swing at him – and landed her first blow – right before he hit her back.

A spokesperson for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor issued a statement Thursday saying, “As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination,” the statement read. “While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.”

Heard’s team issued their own statement saying that Depp and his legal team are unable to “distinguish fact from fiction.” They added, “Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”