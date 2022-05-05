Amber Heard Recalls First Time Johnny Depp Allegedly Hit Her

During her emotional testimony Wednesday (May 4th), Amber Heard detailed the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her.

Heard told the jury that she had asked the Pirates of the Caribbean actor a question about his famous “Wino Forever” tattoo and he slapped her across the face.

Heard recalled, “I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke because I didn’t’ know what was going on. I just stared at him thinking that he was going to start laughing too.”Instead, she says he slapped her again.

During her testimony, the Aquaman actress said that there were two different sides to Depp. She said, “He was the love of my life but he was also this other thing and this other thing was an awful, awful thing that would come out and take over. You couldn’t see the Johnny I loved underneath it.”