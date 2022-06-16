Amber Heard On What She’ll Tell her Daughter About The Defamation Trial

Amber Heard told Savannah Guthrie that she’s looking forward to being a full-time mom now that the defamation trial is in the past.

During an interview that aired Wednesday (June 15th), Heard told the Today anchor, “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

When asked what she’ll tell her daughter about the trial experience, she said, “I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

Her daughter, Oonagh Paige, celebrated her first birthday in April.