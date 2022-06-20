Amber Heard Is Spotted Shopping At TJ Maxx In The Hamptons

website maker

After Johnny Depp was awarded millions of dollars in damages in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress was seen shopping at the discount store TJ Maxx in the Hamptons last week.

Even before the verdict, sources told The New York Post that Heard was “broke” due to the legal fees associated with the trial. In response to whether she would be able to pay Depp the amount awarded to him, Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft said, “Oh no, absolutely not.”

Heard was shopping at the department store alongside her sister, Whitney Hernandez, in Bridgehampton, NY. It is unclear whether they bought anything.