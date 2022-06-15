Amber Heard Insists She Told The Truth While Testifying In Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial

Amber Heard is saying her piece. In a newly released clip from her interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman actress said, “To my dying day, [I] will stand by every word of my testimony.”

Heard continued, “As I testified on the stand … when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for, but when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white.’ Because it’s anything but when you’re living in it.”

In response to Johnny Depp’s lawyer saying that she delivered the “performance of a lifetime,” Heard commented: “I had listened to weeks of testimony — insinuating that or saying quite directly that, you know, I’m a terrible actress. So I’m a bit confused how I could be both.”

At the end of the clip, Heard added, “We were awful to each other and I made a lot of mistakes. But I’ve always told the truth.”