Amber Heard Hires New Legal Team For Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Appeal

Amber Heard has chosen to switch legal counsel as she prepares to appeal the outcome of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented the Aquaman actress in the six-week-long trial, is being replaced by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr.

A representative for Heard said, “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury’s decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not ‘as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.’ A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”

Bredehoft commented on the decision: “This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success.”

Axelrod and Brown represented The New York Times in Sarah Palin’s defamation suit earlier this year—and they won. “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American. We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech,” they said in a joint statement.