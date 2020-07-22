Amber Heard Describes ‘Hostage Situation’ With Johnny Depp

On Monday, Amber Heard took the stand in London’s High Court, claiming, among other things, that Depp abused her and threatened to kill her during a “three-day hostage situation.”

She is there to testify in Depp’s ongoing libel case against The Sun, who Depp sued for calling him a “wife beater.” He has said that he never abused Heard, and that he was in fact the victim. Last week, the court heard multiple witnesses attest to Depp’s innocence and Heard’s abuse.

HOSTAGE SITUATION?

The Sun is resting its case on its claim that Depp is in fact a wife beater, and has recruited Heard to share evidence of the alleged attacks. On Monday in written statements, Heard testified about an incident in Australia in 2015.

“The best way I can describe what happened in Australia is that it was like a three-day hostage situation,” she said. “We were due to be there for three days on our own, but it was only when I arrived that I realized I was trapped in this remote place without any means to leave and that Johnny had already been using and had a bag of drugs.”

She added: “Over the course of those three days, there were extreme acts of psychological, physical, emotional and other forms of violence. It is the worst thing I have ever been through.”

She also responded to claims Depp made that she put a cigarette out on his face and severed his finger with a broken vodka bottle.

“I would be very surprised if he remembers anything about the whole event; he was in such a state,” said Heard in her statement, later describing him as “completely out of his mind and out of control” during the incident.

Also in her witness statement, Heard alleged that Depp “explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship.” The actress also outlined the various ways in which she says Depp was abusive toward her, adding that “much of the time he had difficultly recalling what he had done once he had slept it off.”

“He would blame all his actions on a self-created third party instead of himself, which he often called ‘the monster.’ He would speak about it as if it was another person or personality and not him doing all these things,” she said. “… All of the abuse contributed to a severe decline in my mental and physical health while I was with him.”

AFFAIRS?

Depp was also extremely jealous, she said.

She said: “He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelli Garner.”

“He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high – and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” she said in the statement.

“For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ Magic Mike XXL co-star Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess.'”

HEARD THE ABUSER?

After Heard’s testimony, Depp’s camp produced a recording in court that had her calling him a “f•••ing baby” and admitting that she “hit” him.

“I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again,” she added.

Heard said, “I did start physical fights, yes, so you did the right thing.”

Then she added, but “What is your excuse when there’s no physical fight … and you still run away?

The pair married in 2015 and settled their divorce out of court in August of 2016.