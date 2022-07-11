Amber Heard Claims Wrong Juror Sat For Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial

More details have emerged regarding “Juror No. 15” in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. On Friday (July 8th), Heard’s legal team filed a memorandum stating that the wrong person sat for the jury in the trial.

The new filing states, “Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty.”

The document continues, “In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel. Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”

Apparently, there are two individuals residing at the same address with “the same last name,” and the wrong one showed up for jury duty. The 77-year-old was summoned for jury duty, but the 52-year-old was the one who showed up.

“Thus, the 52-year-old [redacted] sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11 and did not ‘appear in the list,’ as required,” Friday’s (July 8th) filing reads.