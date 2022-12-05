Amber Heard Appeals For A New Trial In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is far from over. Months after Depp was awarded more than $10 million in his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress filed an appeal to have a new trial.

“The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional,” her lawyers wrote in a 68-page document.

The document continued, “If not reversed, the trial court’s exclusion of contemporaneous reports of domestic abuse to medical professionals will make it more difficult for other abuse victims to prove allegations of abuse, and likely deter them from coming forward.”

Heard’s attorneys also claim that the trial should have taken place in California, where the pair once lived together, rather than Virginia, where The Washington Post has its servers.