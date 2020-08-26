‘Amazon’ Restricts Reviews on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Bio + Prince Archie

Amazon is limiting reviews of Finding Freedom after “noticing unusual activity,” on the site, the Daily Mail reports. The biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was dubbed in the first 10 reviews visitors to the site see as “such nonsense,” “a puff piece” and “bad teenage fanfic,” with reviewers urging shoppers to “skip it,”causing raised eyebrows.

The largely sympathetic tell-all bills itself as an attempt to “provide a “behind-the-scenes authoritative account” on the couple’s whirlwind romance, high-profiled marriage, as well as their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.”

Meghan and Harry did not cooperate with the writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Lady Colin Campbell, who has published a competing narrative tell-all, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, tells Fox that Finding Freedom is “fiction.”

She adds: “I think they are out of touch with reality. And it’s ironic because they had so much going for them and they had so much prestige. They were the most popular couple in Britain. They could have ended up being one of the most revered couples on Earth if they played their cards right. Instead, they are now the most reviled couple of this country. And it’s entirely due to their conduct.”

ARCHIE

Their son Archie, meanwhile, will be made a prince, according to The Express, once his grandfather Prince Charles becomes king of England.

Archie will be able to decide himself if he wants to use the title and be called His Royal Highness when he turns 18. If he does, it should make things interesting with his parents, who formally relinquished senior royal roles in January, and no longer use His and Her Royal Highness as part of their titles.