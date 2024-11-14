Amazon Is Shutting Down Freevee, Its Ad-Supported Video Streamer

Amazon is discontinuing its free, ad-supported video streaming service, Freevee, which was initially launched under the IMDb brand nearly five years ago. In the coming weeks, Freevee will be phased out, and its content will be integrated into Amazon’s Prime Video platform. Amazon clarified that the move aims to streamline the viewing experience for customers, emphasizing the wide range of entertainment available to Prime members, including add-on subscriptions, live sports, rental and purchase options, and free ad-supported TV channels. Free content from Freevee will now be accessible to non-Prime members under Prime Video, labeled as “Watch for Free.” (Variety)