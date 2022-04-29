Amanda Bynes Apologizes For Accusing Her Fiance Of Using ‘Crack Cocaine’

Amanda Bynes posted to her Instagram stories early Thursday morning (April 28th), saying that her fiancé, Paul Michael, was watching “mom-and-son porn” and that she found a “stash” of his “crack cocaine.”

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do,” Bynes said in the video.

She also alleged that he had relapsed: “He’s been using for the past six months. He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

Michael posted a since-deleted video to his own Instagram account saying he doesn’t know “what the f–k she’s talking about.” TMZ reported that he called the cops around 2:30 a.m. Thursday (April 28th) after Bynes posted her first video.

Later in the day, the Hairspray actress issued a “correction,” saying that “Paul looked up MILFs. Moms and sons just popped up. Also, I went to CVS, bought a drug test. Paul tested clean. Paul’s clean.”

In a statement released to E! News, Bynes said, “I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong … Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused.”

All of this comes a month after Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated in March.