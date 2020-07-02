Alyssa Milano Hits Back at Blackface Accusations

Alyssa Milano is fighting back after being accused of wearing Blackface. In response to an article from the conservative site LifeZette claiming she was getting slammed, she tweeted: “Hey, a**holes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s (cq) tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s ‘tan.'”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is known for her tan on and off Jersey Shore. Both she and Milano are of Italian descent.

Blackface is rocking Hollywood, with many stars, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey, coming under fire for Blackface and apologizing.