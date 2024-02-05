Alyssa Milano Denies Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From ‘Charmed’

The feud continues between Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty, as Milano finally responded to the claims made on a December episode of the Let’s Be Clear podcast that she got Doherty fired from Charmed in the early aughts.

The Who’s the Boss actor broke her silence during an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, on Friday (February 2nd). She shared a transcript of her comments to Instagram the next day, writing in the comments, “This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history.” She also claimed that “everything was documented” by a “professional mediator” and that she “was told Holly [Marie Combs] and Shannen would not participate in any mediation.”

The Fear actor added, “It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue. The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed. I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful.”

Doherty responded to this account at MegaCon on Sunday (February 4th). “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor said. “I recall the facts as if I were still living in them. And what I will say is that what somebody else may call ‘drama’ is an actual trauma for me, that I have been living through it for an extremely long time.”

She added, “And it is only though my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken from me, a livelihood that was taken away from my family, because someone else wanted to be No. 1 on the call sheet. That is the truth.”