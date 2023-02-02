Alyssa Milano Apologizes For ‘Bullying’ Britney Spears

Alyssa Milano has apologized for “bullying” Britney Spears.

A rep for the actress told TMZ that Milano reached out to the “Toxic” singer privately Wednesday (February 1st) to apologize for her December tweet asking “someone” to “please go check on Britney Spears.”

Spears had respond to the tweet on Instagram Tuesday (January 31st), writing, “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!”