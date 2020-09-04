Alyssa Milano and Dwayne Johnson Talk COVID Struggle, Symptoms

Alyssa Milano and Dwayne Johnson are opening up about their struggle with coronavirus.

ALYSSA

Milano, who tested positive for antibodies in April and said she “felt like I was dying,” shared some of her lingering symptoms on Instagram. “I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part). But it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago.”

Previously, her symptoms included loss of appetite, trouble breathing, and severe headaches, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise.

Milano also suffered from hair loss, but said that she is finally feeling better.

DWAYNE

Johnson, meanwhile, is also sharing that while he has now recovered, he, his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, caught the virus “very close family friends” whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

“I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally,” he said in the video.

The Rock urged people to wear face masks to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it a political agenda. It is a fact and it’s the right thing to do, and it is the responsible thing to do.”