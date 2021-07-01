Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Allison Mack, a high-ranking member of the Nxivm sex cult was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday (June 30th).

According to CNN, the former Smallville actress is required to have three years of supervised release after serving her prison term and has to pay a $20,000 fine.

Mack pleaded guilty to a laundry list of charges including sex trafficking, identity fraud and money laundering in April 2019.

Mack was arrested in 2018 along with several other Nxivm leaders, including Keith Raniere, who was convicted of racketeering charges and sentenced last year to 120 years in prison.

Prosecutors asked US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis to give Mack below the recommended rage of 14-17.5 years in prison because of the “substantial assistance” she gave the government in the investigation.