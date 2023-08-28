Allison Holker Boss Dances Again For The First Time Since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Allison Holker Boss is remembering how good it feels to dance, following the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, in December of last year. She told People in May, “I haven’t danced yet. I’ve wiggled with my kids here and there … but I haven’t yet. I know that I will get there. I will.”

On Saturday (August 26th), the professional dancer shared a video of herself dancing to Missy Elliott’s “Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch” to Instagram. She captioned the post, “Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

Full House star Jodie Sweetin commented, “Yes!!! Yes!!! Keep dancing mama…” along with two red heart emojis. Dancing with the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Love to see it!”