All Four Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopics Set To Open In April 2028

Sam Mendes is set to release his four Beatles movies in April 2028, officially unveiling the star-studded cast lineup at CinemaCon with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon. Titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Mendes’ innovative approach captures the iconic band’s journey through standalone features from each member’s perspective, promising a deep exploration of their legendary story. With rights to The Beatles’ extensive music catalog secured, Mendes will embark on a monumental year-long production effort that’s being hailed by industry insiders. (Variety)