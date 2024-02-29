All 5 Best Song Nominees Will Be Performed At The Oscars

Oscars producers confirmed yesterday that all 5 nominees for Best Original Song will be performed at the ceremony.

Billie Eilish and Finneas will play “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, Becky G will sing “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, Jon Batiste will perform “It Never Went Away” from American Fiction, Scott George and the Osage Singers will play “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon, and Ryan Gosling will perform “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.

The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony is set for March 10th and will be broadcast on ABC. Oppenheimer leads the nominations.