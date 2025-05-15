Alison Brie & Dave Franco Face Copyright Suit Over $17 Million Sundance Hit ‘Together’

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over their horror film Together, which was sold for $17 million at Sundance. The legal action, filed this week, contends that Together is a direct copy of the 2023 indie film Better Half. It accuses Together of replicating the core concept of a couple fused together physically and borrowing plot elements, including a specific mention of Plato’s Symposium. Brie and Franco, a married couple who have collaborated on various projects, reportedly declined an offer to star in Better Half in 2020. The suit alleges that the producers discovered the similarities during a screening of Together at Sundance, leading to the lawsuit against Brie, Franco, and distributor Neon, among others. A spokesperson for WME dismissed the lawsuit as baseless. (Variety)