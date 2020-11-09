Alex Trebek Dies at 80

Alex Trebek, beloved Jeopardy! host has died at age 80. Trebek has been a presence on television for five decades. His cause of death was not immediately revealed, though he announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019.

The outpouring for his diagnosis, and now his death, was immediate. Producers on the show, former contestants and even world leaders shared their grief. Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Kimmel were among the first celebrities to share their thoughts and sadness.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement shared on the show's Twitter account Sunday. "Thank you, Alex."

"Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings said on Twitter Sunday he was thinking of Trebek's family and the Jeopardy! family, "which, in a way, included millions of us," he said.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau wrote: “We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Trekek hosted more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!, more than any presenter on any single TV game show.

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean, whom he married in 1990, and their two children, Emily and Matthew.