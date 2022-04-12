Alex Rodriguez, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott + More!

MICHAEL KAY TEASES ALEX RODRIGUEZ ABOUT JLO’S ENGAGEMENT DURING YANKEES GAME BROADCAST: TMZ reports that during a “KayRod” broadcast of the Yankees vs. Red Sox game Sunday (April 10th), Michael Kay joked with Alex Rodriguez about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s engagement. In the 9th inning, Kay said, “It’s a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball’s in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.” Rodriguez responded with a laugh, “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT STILL HAVEN’T NAMED THEIR SON: According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still haven’t found a name for their baby boy, who they welcomed to the world in February. At The Kardashians premiere, Jenner told the outlet, “Wolf was never on our list. It just was something Khloe suggested.” Khloe Kardashian joked in response, “Don’t do this to me.” Jenner added, “We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially changed it I want to make sure.”

CALAM LYNCH BEGGED BRIDGERTON PRODUCERS FOR SHIRTLESS SCENES: Calam Lynch told Page Six recently that he tried his best for Theo, his Bridgerton character, to have shirtless scenes. “I was pestering [executive producers] Tom [Verica] and Chris [Van Dusen] and everyone on set being like, ‘What do you think? Maybe Theo’s topless in this scene? Maybe he’s doing the printing but he’s topless.’” He added, “I work out anyway, so I was like, ‘Finally, there’s a reason. I can show the world!’” Alas, he did not succeed.

TIA BOOTH GETS ENGAGED TO TAYLOR MOCK DURING BACHELOR LIVE EVENT: Page Six reports that, during a Bachelor Live on Stage event in Atlanta Sunday (April 10th), Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth got engaged to her boyfriend, Taylor Mock. On Monday (April 11th), Booth posted to Instagram showing off her engagement ring and writing, “Never been more shocked or sure in my life I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!”