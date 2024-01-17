Alec Musser, ‘Better Call Saul,’ Paul Mescal + More!

ALEC MUSSER’S CAUSE OF DEATH IS REVEALED: E! News reports that Alec Musser’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide. Musser was found dead in his home on Saturday (January 13th) at the age of 50. He starred on All My Children and appeared in the movie Grown Ups as well as on an episode of Desperate Housewives. Adam Sandler took to Instagram on Saturday (January 13th) to mourn him. “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” he wrote.

EMMYS VIEWERSHIP REACHES ANOTHER ALL-TIME LOW: Deadline reports that the Emmy Awards viewership numbers hit a historic low—again. 4.3 million viewers tuned in for Monday night’s (January 15th) ceremony, behind last year’s all-time low of 6 million viewers. Viewership numbers were at 10.17 million in 2018.

‘BETTER CALL SAUL’ SETS RECORD FOR MOST EMMY LOSSES: Better Call Saul has become “the most snubbed series of all time,” according to Variety. The show was nominated for 53 Emmy Awards over the course of its six-season run but failed to take home a single one.

PAUL MESCAL SAYS HE WILL BE ‘PROFOUNDLY DEPRESSED’ IF HE BECOMES MORE FAMOUS FOLLOWING ‘GLADIATOR 2:’ Paul Mescal spoke with The U.K. Times recently about the prospect of becoming more famous following the release of Gladiator 2. “I don’t know what the difference will be,” he told the outlet. “Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true. I’ll have an answer next year, but if [the film] impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”