Alec Baldwin To Conduct Interview With Woody Allen On Tuesday

Alec Baldwin announced on Sunday (June 26th) that he would be interviewing Woody Allen on Tuesday (June 28th), despite the controversy surrounding the Annie Hall director. The interview is scheduled to take place via Instagram Live.

Allen allegedly sexually abused his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child. These allegations, which first arose in 1992, resurfaced due to an HBO docuseries titled Allen v. Farrow that was released last year. The docuseries features Dylan and her mother, Mia Farrow, detailing the abuse.

Baldwin came prepared for backlash when he announced the interview. He captioned his post, “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

In the video he shared, Baldwin added, “I love you, Woody.”