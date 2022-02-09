Alec Baldwin Says Returning To Acting Is ‘Strange’

website maker

On Monday (February 7th), Alec Baldwin posted a video diary to Instagram from the UK set of 97 Minutes, a low-budget thriller.

“It’s strange to go back to work,” the 30 Rock actor said. “I haven’t worked since Oct. 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and we had the accidental death of our cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.”

“I even still find that hard to say,” Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting. “But I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months.”

Baldwin then grumbled a little about low-budget films. “When you have a very limited budget, you’re filling positions with people who are … who are good, but they are probably early in their career. And young. Everybody’s young,” he said.

“But I went back to work today — it was interesting. Interesting. I miss my kids … I miss them all.”