Alec Baldwin Says Parenthood Is ‘The Ultimate Journey’
Alec Baldwin took to Instagram Thursday (April 14th) to explain why he and his wife, Hilaria, are about to have their seventh child together.
The 30 Rock alum shared a video of himself with his daughter Maria Lucia showing off her two front teeth and wrote, “People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”
Their full brood includes two daughters, 8-year-old Carmen and 1-year-old Maria Lucia and four sons: 6-year-old Rafael, 5-year-old Leonard, 3-year-old Romeo and 1-year-old Eduardo.