Alec Baldwin Says He Is Complying With Rust Shooting Investigation

On Saturday (January 8th), Alec Baldwin posted a video to Instagram regarding the investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. While sitting in his car, Baldwin said, “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bull—, that’s a lie.”

Baldwin continued, saying that authorities from another state have to go through his state in order to request his phone. “They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you,” he said.

He continued, “But of course, we are 1000 percent going to comply with all that. We are perfectly fine with that. The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding.”