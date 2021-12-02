Alec Baldwin Says He Didn’t Pull The Trigger On The Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin say he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins.

The emotional actor made the claim in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, scheduled to air on Thursday (Dec. 2nd) night.

In a two-minute promo for the ABC prime-time special, Baldwin says, “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger…I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never.”

Hutchins was fatally wounded in a shooting incident on the set of Rust on October 21st.