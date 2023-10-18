Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Case To Go Before A Grand Jury In New Mexico

Alec Baldwin could face criminal charges again regarding the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that took place 2021. Prosecutors in New Mexico announced on Tuesday (October 17th) that they are planning to present their case against him to a grand jury in Santa Fe.

“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement.

The pair added, “We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial.”

If the Beetlejuice actor is convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison.