Alec Baldwin Retweets Article Saying He Didn’t Know Gun Had Live Ammo

Alec Baldwin appeared to assert his innocence in the shooting death of Hayla Hutchins by retweeting a New York Times article Wednesday (Oct. 27th) night about the safety failures that occurred before he was handed the gun used to shoot the “Rust” director of photography.

The article, entitled “Gun Handed to Alec Baldwin Was Not Thoroughly Checked, Affidavit Says,” includes the assistant director’s awknoledgement that he doesn’t remember checking all of the rounds before handing the gun over to the actor.

TMZ reports that Baldwin and his family have been laying low in New England while production of Rust is on pause so that authorities can continue to investigate the shooting incident. Photos show the actor, his wife Hilaria and their kids picking up a takeout order from a pizza place on Sunday (Oct. 24th).