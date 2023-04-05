Alec Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny + More!

HILARIA BALDWIN SHARES BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR ALEC BALDWIN AMID ‘RUST’ SHOOTING CHARGES: Hilaria Baldwin wished her husband, Alec Baldwin, a happy 65th birthday on Tuesday (April 4th), sharing a picture of the 30 Rock actor with their seven children. “A photo of our wildness, just as we are. May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness. We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, Alec—we love you.” Earlier this year, Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY ARE PHOTOGRAPHED RIDING A HORSE TOGETHER: The romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny is continuing to blossom. Over the weekend, the pair were photographed riding horses at Hidden Hills Equestrian Center. In one photo obtained by TMZ, they can be seen snuggling up together on the same horse.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI AND HARRY STYLES MAY HAVE BEEN DATING FOR TWO MONTHS: According to Page Six, Emily Ratajkowski appeared on the Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast two weeks before she and Harry Styles were photographed making out in Tokyo and spoke about a “kind of great” man she had started seeing. “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” the Gone Girl actress said at the time. “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

MEGAN FOX AND MACHINE GUN KELLY ARE SPOTTED TOGETHER IN HAWAII: E! News reports that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed having dinner together in Hawaii on Monday (April 3rd). This comes amid breakup rumors and marks the first time the pair have been seen together since Valentine’s Day.