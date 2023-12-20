Alec Baldwin, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Suki Waterhouse + More!

ALEC BALDWIN IS ESCORTED BY POLICE FOLLOWING HEATED EXCHANGE WITH PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTOR: According to NBC News, Alec Baldwin was escorted by police away from a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City on Monday (December 18th). Video shows the 30 Rock actor getting into a heated exchange with a protestor. “You work for Hollywood, do you condemn Israel?” the protestor asked, according to the outlet. “You’ve already made up your mind … every question you’ve got, right? I’m in Hollywood’s pockets, you said? You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question! Ask a smart question!” Baldwin replied, getting into the protestor’s face. As Baldwin was escorted away, the protestor yelled, “Go f— yourself,” and “Why did you even come here?” Baldwin seemed to yell back, “Shut the f— up.”

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT SAYS ‘AGING IN HOLLYWOOD IS REALLY HARD:’ On a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast, Jennifer Love Hewitt addressed the claims that she looked “unrecognizable” after using a filter on a photo shared to social media recently. “Aging in Hollywood is really hard,” the Can’t Hardly Wait actor said. “It was just a filter that like, at the time, looked nice in the light at the salon. I really gave it no thought,” she explained. “A bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable.’ She’s unrecognizable, so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.’” The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor added, “I realized I can do no right.”

SUKI WATERHOUSE IS SPOTTED WEARING AN ENGAGEMENT RING: According to TMZ, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse appear to be engaged. The pair were photographed walking around London recently, and the Daisy Jones and the Six actor wore what looked like an engagement ring. This comes after she revealed last month that they are expecting their first child together.