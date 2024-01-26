Alec Baldwin Is Seeking A ‘Speedy’ Trial In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin is pushing for a “speedy trial,” after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last Friday (January 19th).

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 30 Rock actor is demanding a quick trial in order to “minimize public vilification and suspicion” and to “avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution.”

Baldwin has been ordered to appear before a judge in New Mexico on February 1st at 11 a.m. to enter his plea.

On Thursday (January 25th), SAG-AFTRA released a statement in support of the Beetlejuice actor. “An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,” the statement reads, according to Variety. “Performers train to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect.”