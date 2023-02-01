Alec Baldwin Is Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies formally filed charges against Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Tuesday (January 31st). Both were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

In the filing, the statement of probable cause reads: “On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin.” As a producer on the film, Baldwin “directly contributed and/or failed to mitigate numerous reckless and dangerous actions during a very short time period.”

Special Investigator Robert Shilling of the Santa Fe D.A.’s office writes, “This reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol directly caused the fatal shooting.”

He added, “Baldwin acted with willful disregard of the safety of others and in a manner which endangered other people, specifically Hutchins and [Joel] Souza. Baldwin clearly should have known of the danger of his actions which led to the death of Hutchins.”