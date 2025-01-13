Alec Baldwin Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Santa Fe Officials Over ‘Rust’ Prosecution

Alec Baldwin has filed a civil rights suit against Santa Fe officials, alleging wrongful prosecution for manslaughter in the accidental shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The 73-page complaint accuses D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, and investigators of abusing their power by obtaining a groundless indictment and then purposely withholding evidence from the defense. Baldwin’s lawyers stated the case should have been about truth and justice, not the personal gain of public officials or harassment of a celebrity. Baldwin aims to hold the defendants accountable and prevent other such misconduct in the future. (Variety)