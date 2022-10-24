Alec Baldwin Faces Criticism For Posting Photo Of Halyna Hutchins On Anniversary Of Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin posted a photo of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to Instagram on Friday (October 21st), marking the one-year anniversary of her death. Many Instagram users slammed Baldwin for the post, since he was the one holding the gun that killed Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021.

“One year ago today…,” Baldwin captioned a photo of Hutchins behind a camera.

One user commented, “This feels really inappropriate since you’re the one who shot and killed her…”

Another called the post “tone-deaf,” while one person wrote, “Inappropriate. This could be very misunderstood.”

“Hope you go to jail along with the producers,” another person added.