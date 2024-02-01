Alec Baldwin, Dolly Parton, Larry David + More!

ALEC BALDWIN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: Deadline reports that on Wednesday (January 31st), Alec Baldwin entered a not guilty plea in the fatal Rust shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October of 2021. The 30 Rock actor was once again charged with involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico grand jury on January 19th and faces up to three years in prison. “The above-named defendant did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference to the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances,” the indictment reads, in part.

DOLLY PARTON COMMENTS ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A ‘BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER’ REBOOT: Dolly Parton spoke with Business Insider recently about whether Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans can expect a reboot in the future. “They’re still working on that,” she told the outlet. “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.” Parton was a producer on the original series, which ran from 1997 to 2003. Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on this “little known fact” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023. “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” she said. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

LARRY DAVID COMMENTS ON RUMORS OF A ‘SEINFELD’ REUNION DURING FINAL SEASON OF ‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM:’ Larry David spoke with Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm in Los Angeles Tuesday (January 30th). David confirmed that this is, in fact, the last season of the show, adding that he’s “tired of people thinking I’m lying … We’re done, it’s over, yeah, it’s over.” Addressing the rumors that the final season of Curb will feature a Seinfeld reunion, he said, “No, no, no.”

KRISTEN BELL AND ADAM BRODY ARE SEEN KISSING FOR NEW NETFLIX SERIES: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody were photographed filming a kissing scene for their new comedy series in Los Angeles on Monday (January 29th), according to Just Jared. Deadline previously reported that the show “centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody). Noah is a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan.”