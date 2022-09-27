Alec Baldwin Could Be Charged In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

The New Mexico state district attorney said up to four people could be charged for the fatal Rust shooting that took place on October 21st, 2021, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also specified that this could include Alec Baldwin.

“We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff’s office,” she said during a Board of Finance meeting last week. “It’s become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges and each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute.”

The DA added that, “One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin.”

According to Deadline, Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel responded to the news, saying that the media is “drawing false conclusions.” He added, “The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff’s report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case.”