Alec Baldwin, Bob Odenkirk, Kim Karadshian, and more!

RUST ARMORER SAYS ALEC BALDWIN POINTED GUN AT HALYNA HUTCHINS ‘AGAINST ALL RULES AND COMMON SENSE:’ CNN reports that the armorer on the set of Rust said she was not called to inspect the gun involved in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death. In a statement released on Saturday (March 12th), Hannah Gutierrez Reed said, “Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members. Yet he did point the gun at Halyna before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.” She added that Alec Baldwin and others on set “had a duty and responsibility to call Hannah in for inspection of the gun and safety instruction before any gun scene was conducted.”

BOB ODENKIRK SAYS HE DOESN’T REMEMBER COLLAPSING ON THE SET OF BETTER CALL SAUL: According to Us Weekly, Bob Odenkirk opened up about his “heart incident” on the set of Better Call Saul nearly eight months ago. “It was [deadly serious] and my widow-maker artery was completely blocked. That’s why it’s called the widow-maker ’cause you die when that happens. But I went down. And I was very lucky that my co-stars, Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, were right nearby and they rushed over to me and set off the alarm, screaming,” he said. Odenkirk added, “I was not present for any of it. But I’m told it was a pretty shocking day on set. And traumatizing for all my costars and crew members and people I love very much who love me and stood by my side and then went to the hospital with me.”

BENJAMIN BRATT SHARES HIS WIFE’S BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS: Page Six reports that Catwoman actor Benjamin Bratt revealed that his wife, Talisa Soto, was diagnosed with breast cancer. In a recent interview with Today, Bratt said, “This is something I typically would keep close-held, but through the pandemic, through self-exam and then by going to her yearly mammogram, she discovered that she was positive for breast cancer.” He added, “She’s doing great. The medication rocks the hormonal system a little bit but the good news is, she was found to be cancer-free at this point. So we’re just on guard to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

KIM KARDASHIAN ACCUSED OF PHOTOSHOPPING CARPET IN PIC WITH PETE DAVIDSON: After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became Instagram official on Friday (March 11th), fans couldn’t help but notice a discrepancy between photos Kardashian shared on Instagram versus the ones she shared on Twitter. In a photo featuring Davidson leaning back on Kardashian, the carpet differs between the two platforms. “I genuinely do not know why Kim edited the carpet. Does anyone else know or care to take a guess?” one Instagram user wrote.