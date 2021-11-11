Alec Baldwin Being Sued By ‘Rust’ Crew Member

Rust’s chief electrician has filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin for “severe emotional distress.”

In court documents obtained by E! News on Wednesday (Nov. 10th), Serge Svetnoy claims the bullet that struck both cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza on Oct. 21st nearly hit him too. Svetnoy also said that he was one of the first people to tend to Hutchins just after the gun went off.

Baldwin, the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, were all named in the suit, among others.

According to court papers, Baldwin “owed a duty to Plaintiff and other crew members and actors on the Rust set to handle the Colt revolver provided to him by defendant Halls with reasonable care and diligence for the safety of Rust cast and crew.”

Svetnoy is asking for an unspecified amount in damages and a jury trial.