Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Baldwin Reveal The Sex Of Baby Number Seven

On Monday (May 9th), Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share the news that she and Alec Baldwin are expecting a baby girl. “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around,” Hilaria wrote.

The yoga instructor shared a video that featured the whole family sending welcoming and encouraging messages to the new baby. Near the end, they reveal that they are expecting a girl.

Hilaria continued in her caption, “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey.”

“We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self…I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life,” she added.