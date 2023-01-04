Al Roker, ‘The Hunters,’ Tracee Ellis Ross + More!

‘ROMEO AND JULIET’ STARS SUE PARAMOUNT PICTURES FOR SEXUAL ABUSE: According to court documents obtained by People, Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, the stars of the 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, have filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures for sexual harassment, fraud, sexual abuse, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit states that the pair “had no choice but to act in the nude with body makeup as demanded on the last day of filming,” after the late director Franco Zeffirelli told them the movie “would fail” if they didn’t. Hussey and Whiting were 15 and 16 at the time.

AL ROKER WILL RETURN TO THE ‘TODAY’ SHOW THIS WEEK: On Tuesday’s (January 3rd) episode of the Today show, co-host Hoda Kotb told viewers Al Roker would be returning to the show later this week. “We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show,” co-host Savannah Guthrie said. Kotb added, “[People] was like, ‘When, when?’ Well, we have our day: He’ll be here Friday. He’ll be right here in Studio 1A.” Roker temporarily left the show in November, when he was hospitalized due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF ‘THE HUNTERS:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video dropped the trailer for the second season of The Hunters on Tuesday (January 3rd). In the trailer, Al Pacino’s character says, “You bring Hitler to justice, and it’s done, Jonah [Lerman]. You can finally be free.” The second and final season, set to air on the streaming platform January 13th, comes nearly three years after the premiere of the first season.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS JOINS EDDIE MURPHY FOR ‘CANDY CANE LANE:’ According to Deadline, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will be starring alongside Eddie Murphy in the Prime Video holiday movie Candy Cane Lane. This is the first of three movies in a “three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios.” Details about the plot are being kept under wraps for now.